SERVE: Organization thankful for dedicated volunteers
Sharon Qualls and her granddaughter, Jordon Qualls

Sharon Qualls and her granddaughter, Jordon Qualls, were recognized by SERVE as featured volunteers for the month of October.

Sharon Qualls and her granddaughter, Jordon, were recognized by SERVE as featured volunteers for the month of October. Qualls has volunteered at SERVE for three years. Along with being an integral part of the volunteer food distribution process, she has gone above and beyond by providing school supplies and book bags, assisting families in signing up for holiday meals distribution and completing filing and paperwork for the office. Qualls takes care of the flowers and plants at the SERVE sign, and she and her granddaughter are in charge of interior decorations, changing displays to correspond to seasonal themes and making clients feel welcome.

