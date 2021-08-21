Fredericksburg Host Lions Club continues to be active in serving the community. Lion Larry Andrews, 2020–21 president (at far left) honors Ken Lapin for being chosen Lion of the Year for his exemplary dedication as chair of the Christmas tree sales. Lion Marguerite Young (center right) who has served the community in an untiring way, was celebrated at the Lions’ annual picnic for her 93rd birthday; she is pictured with Shirley Eye, the newly elected 2021–22 president of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club. Lion Sally Cooney–Anderson, at far right, is being presented the David C. Burks award for her exceptional commitment to Lionism.
SERVICE: Fredericksburg Host Lions Club recognizes members
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Rappahannock–Fredericksburg Rotary Club recently held its 36th annual installation dinner.
By creating familiar connections with students, the hope is that students are able to envision themselves in the role of scientists or engineers more readily.
Rappahannock Community College President Dr. Shannon Kennedy recently welcomed the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovated, USTA-certified tennis courts on the Warsaw campus.
Tiffany Yawgel and Aibreann Hopewell held a lemonade stand for the community in early July and donated all the proceeds to the fire department.
EGG CONTEST WINNERS ADVANCE TO STATE FAIR
JM's Ceili Leahy Service Project partnered with MWHC Grief Support Services to distribute 160 gift bags for local hospice patients.
Old Dominion Humane Society will host its grand reopening celebration on Aug. 28. The organization’s mission is to provide well-matched, permanent homes for animals in need through rescue, rehabilitation and education.
Through Sept. 15, residents can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers.
U.S. Marine Corps Pfc. Own Conklin of Montross is pictured at the Infantry Marine Course, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
CLASSES / EVENTS