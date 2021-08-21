SERVICE: Fredericksburg Host Lions Club recognizes members

Fredericksburg Host Lions Club continues to be active in serving the community. Lion Larry Andrews, 2020–21 president (at far left) honors Ken Lapin for being chosen Lion of the Year for his exemplary dedication as chair of the Christmas tree sales. Lion Marguerite Young (center right) who has served the community in an untiring way, was celebrated at the Lions’ annual picnic for her 93rd birthday; she is pictured with Shirley Eye, the newly elected 2021–22 president of the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club. Lion Sally Cooney–Anderson, at far right, is being presented the David C. Burks award for her exceptional commitment to Lionism.