SERVICE: Groups partner for blood drive

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Fredericksburg United Methodist church, sponsored a blood drive on Nov. 7. Held at the church, every slot for registering to donate was full, comprising a total of 37 people for a sum of 39 units and 117 lives saved.
According to the American Red Cross, blood donations are at a crisis because of the pandemic. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg was proud to partner with the American Red Cross and the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, and provide a much-needed community service.
