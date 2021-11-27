 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SERVICE: Groups partner for blood drive
0 comments

SERVICE: Groups partner for blood drive

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Volunteers from the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg register donors at the blood drive

Volunteers from the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg assist with the registration of donors for the blood drive.

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg, in partnership with the American Red Cross and the Fredericksburg United Methodist church, sponsored a blood drive on Nov. 7. Held at the church, every slot for registering to donate was full, comprising a total of 37 people for a sum of 39 units and 117 lives saved.

According to the American Red Cross, blood donations are at a crisis because of the pandemic. The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg was proud to partner with the American Red Cross and the Fredericksburg United Methodist Church, and provide a much-needed community service.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 39: Easy ways to save money on holiday decorations this year

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert