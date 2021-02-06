 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SERVICE: Lions Club holds National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive to benefit SERVE
0 comments

SERVICE: Lions Club holds National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive to benefit SERVE

  • 0
Leo and Lions deliver food to SERVE

The Greater Falls Run Lions Club collected about 1,000 pounds of food at its National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive.

The Greater Falls Run Lions Club held its National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive on Jan. 18. The group collected about 1,000 pounds of food to help Stafford’s SERVE replenish its stores after the holidays. To help SERVE assist the community, call 540/288-9603 or visit serve-helps.org. For more information about joining the Lions, visit facebook.com/GreaterFallsRunLions or e-clubhouse.org/sites/gtrfallsrun/projects/php.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert