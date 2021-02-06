SERVICE: Lions Club holds National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive to benefit SERVE

The Greater Falls Run Lions Club held its National Day of Service Fight Hunger Food Drive on Jan. 18. The group collected about 1,000 pounds of food to help Stafford’s SERVE replenish its stores after the holidays. To help SERVE assist the community, call 540/288-9603 or visit serve-helps.org. For more information about joining the Lions, visit facebook.com/GreaterFallsRunLions or e-clubhouse.org/sites/gtrfallsrun/projects/php.