SERVICE: Local young woman receives Stars and Stripes Award
SERVICE: Local young woman receives Stars and Stripes Award

American Heritage Girls Troop (AHG VA0128), chartered by the Council of Catholic Women at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fredericksburg, recognized Claire Gist as the 57th Stars and Stripes recipient for the state of Virginia and the American Heritage Girls’ 750th recipient of this honor.

The Stars and Stripes Award exemplifies proficiency in all areas of the AHG program. It is attained by very few. It represents many years of hard work, perseverance and strength of character.

Gist designed and built shelves that store paintings for her local branch of The Society of St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store.

