SERVICE: Ross recognized for dedication to Young Marines while on active duty
SERVICE: Ross recognized for dedication to Young Marines while on active duty

Jack Maas Detachment 1379 Marine Corps League

Kirk Ross, adult leader of the Lance Cpl. Caleb Powers Young Marines unit, is recognized for his dedication to the unit.

Members of the Jack Maas Detachment 1379 Marine Corps League visited a recent meeting of the local Lance Cpl. Caleb Powers Young Marines unit. At the meeting, the unit’s adult leader, Kirk Ross, was presented a 3d Marine Division ball cap and coffee mug by Jack Maas Detachment Senior Vice Commandant Mike Diamond. The gifts were in recognition of Ross’ service in the division while on active duty in the Marine Corps.

Kirk and Stephanie Ross, the unit adjutant, are the proud parents of Macie Ross, a former Young Marines sergeant major who is currently serving her country as a lance corporal in the Marine Corps.

Bob Singer, Kirk Ross and Mike Diamond are pictured left to right.

