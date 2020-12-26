 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SERVICE: Rotarians work with community partners to spread holiday cheer
0 comments

SERVICE: Rotarians work with community partners to spread holiday cheer

  • 0
Stafford Rotary collects turkeys, Christmas stockings

Stafford Rotary joined with Fredericksburg Nationals and Katora Coffee to partner with Embrace Treatment Foster Care in providing Christmas stockings for children and adolescents in foster care. The Rotary also collected turkeys for SERVE to distribute to needy families at the holidays.

Stafford Rotary joined with Fredericksburg Nationals and Katora Coffee to partner with Embrace Treatment Foster Care in providing Christmas stockings for children and adolescents in foster care. The Rotary also collected turkeys for SERVE to distribute to needy families at the holidays.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert