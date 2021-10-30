SERVICE: Woman's Club of Fredericksburg celebrates 90th anniversary

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg celebrate their 90th anniversary of distinguished service to the Fredericksburg community and the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs.

Organized on Oct. 21, 1931, with 28 charter members, the club immediately joined the General Federation of Woman’s Clubs. Mrs. J. Garnett King (Nannie) served as the club’s first president from 1931–1934.

Adopting the motto “Not for Ourselves Alone,” the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg seeks to study and work for the welfare, cultural and educational life of its members and the community, as well as the social life of its members.