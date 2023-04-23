SFC Virginia has received a $35,000 grant from PetSmart Charities to help prepare more homeless pets for adoption. With the help of this grant, the organization will offer pre-adoption vetting to include spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, treatments and preventatives, microchipping, and any needed extraneous medical care for 250 animals in 2023.

SFC Virginia is a foster-focused rescue with a home base in the Fredericksburg–Spotsylvania County area. With more than 300 active fosters, it has found homes for more than 5,000 dogs and cats since its formation less than four years ago. SFC Virginia hosts adoption events weekly at local Petsmart locations and helps connect pets like Millie Mashed Potato, who worked with a trainer and her dedicated foster home during her time in rescue, to families in the region willing to open their hearts and homes to pets in need.

“Since July of 2019, we have been working with rural and underserved shelters across Virginia toward the goal of ending space-related euthanasia and improving the overall live release rate in the state,” said Ryan Barker, executive director of SFC Virginia. “As a young organization without high barriers and requirements for the animals we take in, medical expenses make up the majority of our budget. This generous grant will enable us to provide medical support for at least 250 of Virginia’s homeless pets in 2023, while simultaneously helping us increase our annual intakes and ensuring that the pets that come out of our program are set up for success in their forever homes.”

Find out more about SFC Virginia and sign up as a foster parent at sfcva.org.