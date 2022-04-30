Shannon Tignor Ellis appointed to United Soybean Board

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced the appointment of nine new U.S. soybean farmers to serve on the United Soybean Board and reappointed eight directors for an additional term. Among them was Shannon Tignor Ellis from Champlain, who was officially sworn in on March 28. Farmer-leaders will serve a three-year term to represent the national soy checkoff.

“Farmer-leaders on the soy checkoff have worked continuously to invest in research, education and promotion of U.S. soybeans, and those efforts have returned value to soybean farmers. I’m honored to be a part of that collaboration and look forward to working with my fellow soybean farmers from across the country,” said Ellis.

U.S. soybean farmers receive an estimated $12.34 in value for every dollar they invested in the checkoff. Those investments continue to fund programs that build preference for U.S. soybeans across the country and around the world. Authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research, and Consumer Information Act, the checkoff is composed of 78 members representing 29 states, in addition to the Eastern and Western regions.

“With different uses of soy continuing to grow, this is an exciting time to be a USB farmer-leader. I look forward to working with these passionate individuals who will bring additional perspectives and insights, expanding our group of creative and innovative thinkers,” said Ralph Lott, USB chair and farmer from New York. “Together, we will move U.S. Soy forward and bring value back to the farm gate of all U.S. soybean farmers.”