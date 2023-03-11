Sheehy Buick GMC Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated $2,500 to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank as part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ Annual Giving Program for 2022, whereby $219,500 was given to charities throughout communities in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank helps to provide nutritious food to more than 29,000 people through a network of 146 community partners operating more than 240 food assistance programs. General Manager Matt Wright, LaToya Brown, corporate relations coordinator, and Chris Kronzer, general sales manager of Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg, are pictured left to right.
SHEEHY BUICK GMC SUBARU OF FREDERICKSBURG DONATES $2,500 TO THE FREDERICKSBURG REGIONAL FOOD BANK
Related to this story
Most Popular
Patawomeck council member Brad Hatch led a workshop on the art of hand weaving traditional eel pots at Refuel Irvington.
Via Colori Stafford 2023 is being planned for Sept 23 and 24.
Boy Scout Troop 847 of Chancellor recently awarded the highest rank in Scouting, the rank of Eagle Scout, to three young men.
CLASSES / EVENTS / MEETINGS
Lt. Kellie Sbrocchi, a native of Stafford County, will document the Super Bowl as part of the first-ever Navy Social Media Ambassador initia…