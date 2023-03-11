Sheehy Buick GMC Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated $2,500 to Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank as part of Sheehy Auto Stores’ Annual Giving Program for 2022, whereby $219,500 was given to charities throughout communities in Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Maryland; Hagerstown, Maryland and Richmond, Virginia. The Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank helps to provide nutritious food to more than 29,000 people through a network of 146 community partners operating more than 240 food assistance programs. General Manager Matt Wright, LaToya Brown, corporate relations coordinator, and Chris Kronzer, general sales manager of Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg, are pictured left to right.