Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg donates truck to Porchlight Animal Sanctuary

Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg recently donated a 2003 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck to Porchlight Animal Sanctuary to help with important chores, including hauling bedding, hay, building supplies and feed to the property as well as moving large objects like branches and rock dust around the property itself.

“When we found out about Porchlight Animal Sanctuary’s great need, we were compelled to help,” said Matt Wright, general manager of Sheehy Subaru. “This charity works very hard day and night to rescue mistreated farm animals and give them a safe refuge.”

“We are so grateful to Sheehy Subaru for their kindness and generosity,” said Will Lowrey of Porchlight Animal Sanctuary. “The dealership went above and beyond in not only donating this truck, but also handling every aspect of the transaction and having it cleaned, inspected and filled with gas. Such kindness helped to restore our faith that there are good, caring people out there.”

Porchlight Animal Sanctuary is a nonprofit that provides a permanent home for formerly farmed animals, where they live in peace and safety, and are given the individualized care and compassion that they deserve.

For more information about Sheehy Subaru of Fredericksburg, visit sheehysubarufredericksburg.com.