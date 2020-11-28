Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $66,000 to four local organizations, including Capital Caring, Stafford Food Security, Stafford County Public Schools and G3 Community Services.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for support everywhere,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are proud to donate funds to four outstanding organizations that are doing so much to help those in our community with various immediate needs.”
A $26,000 donation was made to Stafford County Public Schools to support English learner instruction and Career & Technical Education programs throughout the school system.
“Sheehy Toyota’s generosity reinforces the importance of CTE programs, which prepare students for career paths through project-based learning and work-based learning,” said Hunter Berry, community engagement manager for Stafford County Public Schools. “In addition, the donation will enable English learner instruction and the ESOL Welcome Center to assist English language learner families with student fees, provide additional resources for support, and create family workshops and classes.”
A $20,000 donation to Capital Caring will be used, in part, to support the organization’s in-home pediatric palliative and hospice services for children who are seriously ill and provide grief and loss support to children who have lost a loved one. Half of the funds will be used to support children amid COVID-19 to include tablets to aid in the telehealth program, fresh meal deliveries and “Meaning Making Kits” with age-appropriate expressive and informational kits, journals, books, toys and activities.
Stafford Food Security Inc. received a $10,000 donation that will go toward the purchase and set-up of a food truck that will provide the infrastructure for the organization to continue serving hot meals to those in need throughout Stafford County. Stafford Food Security Inc. serves more than 10,000 hot meals each month.
A $10,000 donation was granted to G3 Community Services that will go toward the purchase of zSpace machines to improve and expand the bandwidth of the organization’s Extraordinary Young Minds programs.
For more information, visit sheehytoyotastafford.com.
