Sheehy Toyota donates $66,000 to local organizations

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $66,000 to four local organizations, including Capital Caring, Stafford Food Security, Stafford County Public Schools and G3 Community Services.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has increased the need for support everywhere,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford. “We are proud to donate funds to four outstanding organizations that are doing so much to help those in our community with various immediate needs.”

A $26,000 donation was made to Stafford County Public Schools to support English learner instruction and Career & Technical Education programs throughout the school system.

“Sheehy Toyota’s generosity reinforces the importance of CTE programs, which prepare students for career paths through project-based learning and work-based learning,” said Hunter Berry, community engagement manager for Stafford County Public Schools. “In addition, the donation will enable English learner instruction and the ESOL Welcome Center to assist English language learner families with student fees, provide additional resources for support, and create family workshops and classes.”