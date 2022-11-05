 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SHEEHY TOYOTA OF STAFFORD DONATES $10,000 TO STAFFORD FOOD SECURITY

Sheehy Toyota of Stafford recently donated $10,000 to Stafford Food Security.

“We are proud to support Stafford Food Security’s backpack meal program, an initiative that has a tremendous impact in our community by providing dinners in non-descript backpacks for food insecure families throughout Stafford County,” said Mike Wright, general manager of Sheehy Toyota of Stafford.

Stafford Food Security, a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, includes area residents who battle food insecurity in the community. Working with churches, schools, local businesses and other non-profits in the region, the organization seeks to strategically eliminate hunger in children.

For more information, visit sheehytoyotastafford.com.

