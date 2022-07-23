SIGNING DAY: SCTC seniors commit to workforce

The Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center’s Signing Day is a celebration of students entering the workforce upon graduation. SCTC congratulates all of its seniors who committed to employment for the trade they studied at SCTC.

Casey Moreland, Dylan Perdue, Emerson Ramirez–Gomez, Uriel Gonzalez Grimaldo, Hunter Losh, Reece McFadden and Desaray Perez signed with architecture or construction companies; Marc Hernandez Martinez, Edward Elliott, Jacob Collins, Logan Wuethrich and Joshua Hays signed with automotive businesses; Caleb Caison, Maleigha Davis, Kilee Stokes, Nathan Ellis, Tracey Green and Andre Gutierrez–Abinader signed with U.S. armed forces; Kenric Winston, Leslie Perez Figueroa, Cianna Napper, Isabela Smith and Emma Wheeler signed with health science providers; Nachiya Washington, Savannah Dilworth, Briyah Ford, Tameah Crute, Daijah Durante, Hannah Baker, Amanie Richardson, Brianna Walker, Brianna Bundy, Laela Crawley, Amyra White and Zkeria McClelland signed with cosmetology services providers; Christopher Wolfe and Micah Roberts signed with information technology companies; and Sean Bless signed with a manufacturing company.

Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center is home to high school students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools.