SkillsUSA students advance to national conference

Stafford High School SkillsUSA team

SkillsUSA students from Stafford High School competed at the state leadership conference.

Students from Stafford High School performed well at the 57th SkillsUSA Virginia State Leadership Conference held in April in Virginia Beach.

Gold medals were awarded to Matthew Meyer and Jonah Unruh in additive manufacturing, Sarah Wright in architectural drafting, and Karla Alvarez–Gonzalez and model Grace Aguilar–Zurita in esthetics.

Silver medals were awarded to Jaxon Dillon in masonry, Arianna Medal in occupational scrapbook, Oliver Lambert in technical drafting and Joshua Goldsmith in related technical math.

Bronze medals were awarded to Jacob Dwyer and Nathan Godsey in additive manufacturing, and Miya Kase in occupational scrapbook.

Alvarez–Gonzalez, Aguilar–Zurita, Meyer, Unruh and Wright will represent Virginia at the 58th SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference in Atlanta, Georgia, in June.

Instructors Angela Candela, Bobby Jett and Robbie Phipps accompanied their students. Jett was presented with the SkillsUSA Lifetime Achievement Award by former state directors Lee Ross and Tim Lawrence, becoming the fourth recipient of the award in the organization’s 57-year history.

