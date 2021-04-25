Soil and water conservation district accepts entries to poster, photo contests

Hanover–Caroline Soil and Water Conservation District has announced that the NACD/VASWCD Poster Contest and the VASWCD Photo Contest are open for entries.

The theme of the 2021 National Association of Conservation Districts’ poster contest is “Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities.” The contest is administered at the local level through the Hanover–Caroline SWCD and is open to public, private and homeschooled students in grades K–12. Additionally, any Girl or Boy Scout who submits a poster will receive a VASWCD Poster Contest patch.

Deadline for local entry to the district level is Oct. 1. Posters may be dropped off at the Hanover–Caroline SWCD office, 13224 Hanover Courthouse Road, Suite 201, Hanover, VA 23069 or mailed to Box 446, Hanover, VA 23069.

For full information and rules, visit vaswcd.org/poster-contest; or contact Karen Fetty at 804/537-3025 or kifetty@hanovercounty.gov.

Winners at the district level will advance to the state level Virginia Association of Soil and Water Districts. State winning entries will then be sent to the NACD, where one overall winner will be selected in January 2022. Monetary prizes of $200, $150 and $100 will be awarded national winners for first, second and third place, respectively, in all grade categories.