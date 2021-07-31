Solarize Fredericksburg to make residential solar more accessible to homeowners in the region

Adding solar power to your home is easier and more affordable than ever, thanks to Solarize Virginia, a program that reduces the cost and complexity of going solar by providing a one-stop shop for education and installation. This grassroots, community-based outreach initiative is managed by the Local Energy Alliance Program, LEAP, and presented in partnership with the Fredericksburg Clean & Green Commission. Through a competitive bidding process, LEAP has named Ipsun Solar as its selected campaign installer for 2021.

Since 2014, 546 contracts have been signed through LEAP’s Solarize program across the state, generating more than 4.3 MW of solar capacity and more than $12 million in value.

Through Sept. 15, residents can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers. LEAP provides ongoing customer support and education throughout the process to make the experience as streamlined as possible. More information is available to community members at solarizeva.org; all are encouraged to join upcoming virtual information sessions as well.

Home and business owners interested in exploring their solar options can sign up at solarizeva.org. Registration is free and requires no commitment until you sign a contract with an installer.