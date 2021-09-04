 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
SORORITY: Lambda Kappa Mu charters Fredericksburg chapter
0 comments

SORORITY: Lambda Kappa Mu charters Fredericksburg chapter

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
SORORITY: Lambda Kappa Mu charters Fredericksburg chapter

Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority Inc., a sorority of business and professional women, chartered a new chapter in Fredericksburg on July 30.

Lambda Kappa Mu Sorority Inc., a sorority of business and professional women, chartered a new chapter in Fredericksburg in July. National Second Anti-Basileus Lorretta Turnage and Northeastern Regional Director Louise Nixon coordinated the initiation and chartering ceremonies.

Alpha Sigma chapter was chartered by Grand Basileus Ditra S. Scruggs. Founding members include Delia Clayton Fulcher, Tiffany Alston, Shelia Kennon, Dabora Lovitt, Vantrece Rajah, Lynnetta Seabury and Shirley Taylor Davis.

Following initiation and chartering ceremonies, a celebratory banquet was held. Local members have already begun their community service by sponsoring a spaghetti dinner at the Brisben Center and look forward to many more community service activities.

For more information on the sorority, visit lkmsorority.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Five of the best exercises for stress relief

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert