SPCA: Grant from Prince William Humane Society targets affordable dental care

The Fredericksburg SPCA Locke Community Medical Center was awarded a $20,000 grant for its new, state-of-the-art dental diagnostic equipment. Prince William Humane Society awarded Fredericksburg SPCA with the means to provide the community with affordable dental diagnostics and surgeries. The SPCA’s goal is to make dental care for cats and dogs affordable and accessible.

Basic dental cleaning and polishing will be the first services to roll out. Surgeries and extractions will be added within the upcoming months. The grant has allowed the Fredericksburg SPCA to purchase the equipment needed, with funds also being allocated to subsidize dental work on shelter animals at the SPCA and help low-income residents pay for dental work on their pets.