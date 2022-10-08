SPCA: Volunteers needed to foster homeless animals from hurricanes

In the wake of Hurricane Fiona and Hurricane Ian, Fredericksburg SPCA’s national partners have activated a request it provide relief for the shelters and homeless animals in Puerto Rico and Florida. On Thursday, 22 dogs, nine adults and 13 puppies, arrived from Puerto Rico. A transport from Florida brought 20 cats.

Fredericksburg SPCA remains at capacity within the space and staffing of its existing foster base and shelter. Both cat and dog fosters are desperately needed. People who are interested in fostering can sign up at fredspca.org/foster; from there they will receive an onboarding email with the link to make an appointment for pick up. Appointments can be made for private matchmaking sessions or more information can be found about adoption walk-in hours at fredspca.org/adopt.