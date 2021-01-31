Spotsylvania Arts Festival nabs award second year in a row

The Spotsylvania Arts Festival, a two-day, annual event held on the Historic Courthouse lawn in August, has been recognized for the second year in a row by a marketing association supporting Virginia’s tourism industry. The Virginia Association of Destination Marketing Organizations recently announced awards to the winners of the 2019 VIRGO Awards.

Spotsylvania County was announced the winner this year for its entry in the Niche Tourism-Culture/Heritage Category for the 2019 Spotsy Arts Festival campaign. This marks the second year in a row that Spotsylvania has received this award for the arts festival and the sixth year the county has taken home the award, designating Spotsylvania as a place known for its unique events.

Established in 2009, the VIRGO Awards recognize and celebrate the success of destination marketing organizations along with their respective staff members and volunteers. Theresa Earles, tourism development manager with Suffolk Tourism, manages the VIRGO Awards on behalf of VADMO and said, “Each year, VADMO honors the best and brightest in Virginia’s tourism industry. Whether it is an innovative marketing campaign, a wildly successful destination event or a top-notch tourism professional, the VIRGO Awards showcase the immense talent and dedication of VADMO’s members.”