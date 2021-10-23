Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center students learn how to light up the world

Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center students from Jeff Autry’s Electricity Class 1 had a great opportunity to work with Una–Dyn, a company that donated a complete control box and the associated electrical diagram to the SCTC electricity program.

Chief Operating Officer Chris Tefft and Chief Financial Officer Tom Santoliquido personally dropped off the temperature controller and spent time with electricity students, telling them about the control box, its functions and answering questions about Una–Dyn. SCTC students will have an opportunity for full-time employment at Una–Dyn upon graduation.

Students in Electricity 1 are taught different types of circuits along with the basics of residential and commercial wiring. Students use a variety of hands-on classroom activities to master wiring concepts and test electrical appliances. The cause and effect of electricity and electronics is studied; a good background in mathematics, basic technical drawing and physical science is very helpful.

After graduation, some students may enter registered apprentice programs in electricity to become electricians, some may go on to earn four-year degrees in electrical engineering, and some will enter the workforce with companies like Una–Dyn. This course at SCTC can open many doors for a student’s future.

Spotsylvania Career and Technical Center provides workplace readiness and workforce support with career and/or college focus and is home to high school students from Riverbend, Massaponax, Spotsylvania, Courtland and Chancellor high schools.