Spotsylvania County Schools notes

MASSAPONAX HIGH SCHOOL
MHS DECA had 44 students compete at the District Leadership Competition at Spotsylvania Towne Centre on Dec. 7, including Thomas Abel, Kierstyn Aubrecht, Jackson Aubrecht, Takiah Barnett, Anserida–Miriva Beenunula, Jovi Blas, Elijah Bolich, Grace Burner, Luke Burner, Ailish Connell, Joshua Conyers, Steven Crane, Aaron Crane, Ashlyn Creel, Brianna Dixon, Mikah Hackett, Gabriella Henderson, Damiyah Irving, Kyndal Jones, Spirit Jones, Lily Kobuchi, Vishanti Lashley, Kyla Lockette, Isaac Lopez–Cruz, Claudia Painter, Arabella Parrett, Alexis Rose, Kyra Saunders, Cadiana Schwartz, Sydney Stone and Reagan Turner.
Thirteen students placed in the overall top 4 in their categories and will move on to compete at the State Leadership Competition in Virginia Beach in March: Brooke Blake, fourth place Principles of Bus Management; Aristeia Carroll, third place Apparel & Accessories Marketing; Anna Donadio, second place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Adrianne Higgins, third place Food Marketing; Becca Kinzer, third place Business Finance Series; Natalie LaFleur, first place Business Services Marketing; Kaitlyn McCain, third place Selling; Bradford Morley, third place Job Interview; Avery Rau, first place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Morgan Rau, fourth place Selling; Wyatt Saunders, fourth place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Siena Shaller, first place Marketing Communications; and Jonathan Zicari, fourth place Sports and Entertainment Marketing.