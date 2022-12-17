Spotsylvania County Schools notes

Thirteen students placed in the overall top 4 in their categories and will move on to compete at the State Leadership Competition in Virginia Beach in March: Brooke Blake, fourth place Principles of Bus Management; Aristeia Carroll, third place Apparel & Accessories Marketing; Anna Donadio, second place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Adrianne Higgins, third place Food Marketing; Becca Kinzer, third place Business Finance Series; Natalie LaFleur, first place Business Services Marketing; Kaitlyn McCain, third place Selling; Bradford Morley, third place Job Interview; Avery Rau, first place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Morgan Rau, fourth place Selling; Wyatt Saunders, fourth place Quick Serve Restaurant Management; Siena Shaller, first place Marketing Communications; and Jonathan Zicari, fourth place Sports and Entertainment Marketing.