Spotsylvania County Schools

MASSAPONAX HIGH SCHOOL
Massaponax High School senior Nolan Charles Brewster has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the class of 2026.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Massaponax High School senior Nolan Charles Brewster has received an appointment to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for the class of 2026.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Wilson, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest operating out of San Diego, California.
A $250,000 donation in honor of the late Kitty and Douglas E. Quarles Jr. will support Early College programs at Germanna Community College.
The Solarize Virginia program launches in the city of Fredericksburg. Through June 30, homeowners and businesses can sign up to receive a free solar satellite assessment and gain access to discounted prices and vetted installers.
In March 2021, six Virginia Heritage neighbors got together via driveway happy hour and launched a charity challenge.
Members of American Legion Post 320 and Scout Pack 320, which is sponsored by the Post, participated in the annual Spotsylvania Clean Up Day held in March.
CLASSES / EVENTS
Members of King George High School DECA joined 2,700 high school business, finance, hospitality and marketing students at the State Leadership Conference held in March in Virginia Beach.
Rappahannock Electric Cooperative joined other local businesses and organizations to support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Fredericksburg's Bowl for Kids’ Sake event.
OMICRON DELTA KAPPA
Sgt. Patrick Krueger recently returned from a yearlong deployment to the Middle East.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.