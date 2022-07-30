Spotsylvania County Scouts achieve Eagle rank

Five Boy Scouts from Troop 165 in Spotsylvania County ascended to Eagle Scout status during a Court of Honor ceremony held in July at Christ Episcopal Church. Due to public health conditions over the last two years, the new Eagle Scouts waited to celebrate their achievements in a joint ceremony.

The Eagle rank, Scouting’s highest honor, is earned by fewer than 4% of Scouts. Scouts pursuing the rank earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, serve their troop in multiple leadership positions and complete a significant service project for their community.

Joshua Baggett became Eagle Scout number 125 in 2020. While a member of Troop 165, Joshua has held multiple positions, including senior patrol leader twice, and is a member of the Order of the Arrow Fellowship. For his service project, Josh chose to beautify the grounds at River of Life Worship Center and build Adirondack-style benches. Joshua, the son of Doug and Kate Baggett, is a rising homeschooled senior who also takes classes at Germanna Community College. He hopes to attend the Philmont Scout Ranch in summer 2023 before pursuing a major in physical therapy at college.

Nicholas Bartram became Eagle Scout number 126 in 2021. While a member of Troop 165, Nick has held multiple positions, including senior patrol leader, assistant senior patrol leader and outdoor ethics guide. For his service project, Nick recorded interviews with area veterans for the Veterans History Project. His recordings are now archived in the Library of Congress. Nick, the son of Kevin and Connie Bartram, is a rising senior at Courtland High School. He hopes to attend college to study international security and global intelligence and fly for the U.S. Air Force.

Christopher Martinez became Eagle Scout number 127 in 2021. While a member of Troop 165, Christopher held the position of scribe multiple times. For his service project, Christopher organized Scouts to build PVC raised cat beds for the extension of the Spotsylvania Animal Shelter. Christopher, the grandson of Mrs. Martinez, is a rising senior at Riverbend High School. Christopher hopes attend college to major in mechanical and aerospace engineering.

Jason Plaugher became Eagle Scout number 128 in 2022. Jason has held multiple positions, including senior patrol leader and leader for a summer National Youth Leadership Training course. For his service project, Jason built benches and stick racks for the Dixon Park roller hockey rink. Jason, the son of Mike and Jennifer Plaugher, is a homeschooled rising senior and student at Germanna Community College. Jason hopes to attend college to major in mechanical engineering and design drivetrains for performance cars.

William Bartram became Eagle Scout number 130 in 2022. While a member of Troop 165, William has held multiple positions, including patrol leader and outdoor ethics guide. For his service project, William organized a group to clean, photograph and transcribe more than 3,000 graves for Billiongraves.com. William, the son of Kevin and Connie Bartram, is a rising junior at Courtland High School. William hopes to attend college to major in astronomy.