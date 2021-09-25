Spotsylvania Lions Club hosts successful 26th annual Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight golf tournament

The Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight Charity Golf Tournament was held recently at Fredericksburg Country Club.

The temperature and playing conditions were ideal for the 16 two-player teams who competed for trophies and prizes. At the completion of the nine-hole round, the players enjoyed a buffet dinner and awards presentation.

The Lions Club thanks all of the golfers for their participation and loyal support. The tournament was successful in raising the funds necessary to assist those in need for the purchase of eyeglasses, eye examinations, hearing tests and hearing aids, as well as diabetes and cancer research and other worthy local causes sponsored by the Lions Club in accordance with its mission and motto, “We Serve.”

Additionally, the tournament would not have been successful without the support of the Fredericksburg Country Club and the club’s loyal and generous sponsors and contributors. Sponsors included Lion Bruce and Sandy Davis, Chancellor Eye Center, Mary E. Covington, Lions Chuck and Nila Trigger, Mullen’s Garage, Little Tire Company, Lions John and Sue Gattuso, Lion Kathy Heil, Lions Carol and Andy Kavanagh, Stine Chiropractic Clinic, Jeanette T. Hudson and Ronnie Bowling.