 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spotsylvania Lions Club hosts successful 26th annual Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight golf tournament
0 comments

Spotsylvania Lions Club hosts successful 26th annual Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight golf tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Winners of the 26th annual Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight Charity Golf Tournament

Trophies were awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners of the Lions’ charity golf tournament on Sept. 10.

The Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight Charity Golf Tournament was held recently at Fredericksburg Country Club.

The temperature and playing conditions were ideal for the 16 two-player teams who competed for trophies and prizes. At the completion of the nine-hole round, the players enjoyed a buffet dinner and awards presentation.

The Lions Club thanks all of the golfers for their participation and loyal support. The tournament was successful in raising the funds necessary to assist those in need for the purchase of eyeglasses, eye examinations, hearing tests and hearing aids, as well as diabetes and cancer research and other worthy local causes sponsored by the Lions Club in accordance with its mission and motto, “We Serve.”

Additionally, the tournament would not have been successful without the support of the Fredericksburg Country Club and the club’s loyal and generous sponsors and contributors. Sponsors included Lion Bruce and Sandy Davis, Chancellor Eye Center, Mary E. Covington, Lions Chuck and Nila Trigger, Mullen’s Garage, Little Tire Company, Lions John and Sue Gattuso, Lion Kathy Heil, Lions Carol and Andy Kavanagh, Stine Chiropractic Clinic, Jeanette T. Hudson and Ronnie Bowling.

Contributors included Goodyear Automotive and Tire Center, Tom Gattuso, Lion John Gattuso, Lion Todd Rump, Lion Kathy Heil, Hooters and Bronca Apparel Company.

Winners of the 26th annual Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight Charity Golf Tournament include Stewart Pearlman, second place; Jim Matthews and Chris Stine, first place; Jerry Pederson, second place; and Tim and Shelly Clarkson, third place.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

What household items need cleaning everyday and what can wait

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table
Announcements

Health and social wellness outreach comes to The Table

The Rappahannock EMS Council and community health and wellness providers will provide health and social wellness outreach at St. George’s Episcopal Church’s The Table in Market Square on Tuesday and every other Tuesday through October, from noon to 2 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert