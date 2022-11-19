Spotsylvania Lions Club hosts successful golf tournament

The Spotsylvania Lions Club Swing for Sight Afternoon Delight Charity Golf Tournament was held recently at Fredericksburg Country Club.

The temperature and playing conditions were ideal for the 13 two-player teams who competed for trophies and prizes. At the completion of the nine-hole round, players enjoyed a buffet dinner and awards presentation.

The tournament was successful in raising funds necessary to assist those in need with the purchase of eyeglasses, eye examinations, hearing tests and hearing aids as well as diabetes and cancer research and other worthy local causes sponsored by the Spotsylvania Lions Club in accordance with its mission and motto, “We Serve.”

The Spotsylvania Lions Club is grateful for the support of the golfers, the Fredericksburg Country Club and tournament sponsors and contributors, and the club appreciates the caring and concern shown for the well-being of our community.

Sponsors included Lion Bruce and Sandy Davis, Lions Andy and Carol Kavanagh, Lions Tom and Paula Gorsuch, Lions John and Sue Gattuso, Jeanette T. Hudson, Ronnie Bowling, Mullen’s Garage Inc., Little Tire Company and Stine Chiropractic Clinic.

Contributors included Tom Gattuso, Hooters, Lee’s Hill Golf Club, Fredericksburg Golf Center, Stauer Watch Company, The Barber Shop and Bonefish Grill.