Spotsylvania Scout achieves Eagle rank

Henry Hayden became the 129th Scout in Troop 165 to earn the rank of Eagle Scout, the highest rank in Boy Scouting, on April 25. Henry is the son of Mike and Stephanie Hayden.

Henry is a junior at Massaponax High School and The Commonwealth Governor’s School. He started as a Tiger with Cub Scout Pack 170, sponsored by Fredericksburg United Methodist Church. He became a Boy Scout after earning his Arrow of Light and bridging over to Boy Scout Troop 165, sponsored by Christ Episcopal Church. Henry was selected by his peers for induction into the Scout’s honor society, the Order of the Arrow.

Henry has served in multiple leadership positions, including patrol leader, Order of the Arrow troop representative, assistant senior patrol leader and senior patrol leader. He exceeded the requirement of merit badges needed to earn the Eagle rank. Henry especially enjoyed backpacking, logging more than 100 miles on the Appalachian Trail on the Troop’s hiking trips. For his Eagle Scout project, Henry planned and executed the reconstruction of a brick walkway at Christ Episcopal Church.

Henry is looking forward to continuing his Scouting journey with a 12-day backpacking trek at the Philmont Scout Ranch next summer.