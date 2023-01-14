Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office earns its fourth re-accreditation

In December, the Spotsylvania County Sheriff’s office was presented with the agency’s fourth re-accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professional Standards Commission. The sheriff’s office was initially accredited in 2006. In November of 2022, a team of three assessors from VLEPSC spent three days at the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office thoroughly reviewing 191 standards. The accreditation process is designed to ensure that the agency meets the very highest quality of professional standards for service in law enforcement. Agencies wishing to retain accredited status must complete the accreditation process every four years. Currently, there are 104 agencies in Virginia that are accredited by VLEPSC. Sheriff Roger Harris stated, “The professionalism shown by my employees in addition to the extensive ongoing training for our profession is a testament to the service our citizens expect and deserve.”