Founded by Robert E. Estes, the Spotsylvanians Chorus held its debut concert in June 2003. Since 2003, more than 300 singers have been part of the chorus, singing a wide variety of choral music from madrigals to spirituals, folk songs to pop, and country to Broadway.

Outreach to the community has always been a hallmark of the chorus. The Spotsylvanians have performed at a variety of events and venues including assisted living facilities, schools, churches, the Spotsylvania Stars & Stripes Spectacular, The Fredericksburg Nationals, and events at Merchant’s Square, Market Square and the Spotsylvania Towne Centre. The chorus was honored to perform at the White House during the Christmas season in 2017.

The Spotsylvanians continue to reinvigorate the chorus after overcoming the challenges created by the pandemic. The chorus is excited to celebrate its 20th anniversary and looks forward to many more opportunities to bring music and harmony to the community.

The Spotsylvanians, joined by special guests the Rappahannock Choral Society and Eric Armsted and Singers, will perform its 20th anniversary concert on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Grace Church of Fredericksburg, 1141 Heatherstone Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22407. Tickets are $15, free for students, and can be purchased in advance at tickets.chorusconnection.com/spotsy/events/694 or at the door.