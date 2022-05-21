 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRING: Club members make wreaths for Woodmont Center

Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg

The Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg made wreaths for Woodmont Center’s residents to celebrate spring.

Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg present handmade wreaths to Moira Schuhart, left, director of social services at Woodmont Center. The women made the wreaths to help Woodmont Center’s residents celebrate spring.

