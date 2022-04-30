 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SPRING: Golden blanket of pollen settles over the area

Frog outline in pollen

Joy Cox of Stafford County asked, “How bad is the pollen in Stafford?”

 Joy Cox

Joy Cox of Stafford County asked, “How bad is the pollen in Stafford?” To answer her own question, she sent in this photograph of the silhouette of a tree frog on her patio chair. The recent high levels of tree and grass pollen and mold have contributed to the misery of many.

