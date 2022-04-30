Joy Cox of Stafford County asked, “How bad is the pollen in Stafford?” To answer her own question, she sent in this photograph of the silhouette of a tree frog on her patio chair. The recent high levels of tree and grass pollen and mold have contributed to the misery of many.
SPRING: Golden blanket of pollen settles over the area
Hannh Grau of Fredericksburg won the title of Miss Virginia Teen USA recently in Manassas.
Local pickleball player Todd Edwards will compete for the most prestigious title in the sport at the 2022 Minto US Open Pickleball Championships in Naples, Florida, April 23–30.
Rappahannock Community College student Mary Margaret Fanning of Westmoreland County won the $1,000 prize for a student attending a two-year college or university.
Fredericksburg Elks Lodge No. 875 recently donated $500 to the Fredericksburg Law Enforcement United chapter; another $500 was also donated to the Spotsylvania LEU Chapter.
Petty Officer 1st Class Lowell Wilson, a native of Stafford County, serves the U.S. Navy at Fleet Readiness Center Southwest operating out of San Diego, California.
A Virginia National Guard unit currently deployed to Iraq coincidentally has three graduates of Massaponax High School.
In March 2021, six Virginia Heritage neighbors got together via driveway happy hour and launched a charity challenge.
Members of the Woman’s Club of Fredericksburg plant blue and white pinwheels at the Dorothy Hart Community Center.
A variety of awards were presented to community leaders in preservation at Historic Fredericksburg Foundation Inc.'s annual meeting, held recently at the Renwick Courthouse on Princess Anne Street.