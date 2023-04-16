Stafford American Legion Post 290 hosted its annual Easter egg hunt for children within the local community. Easter eggs were hidden in six areas at the Sports Complex. Children were divided into age groups, then assigned a specific area to hunt. Additional special prizes were awarded for finding special eggs.
Stafford American Legion Post 290 hosts annual Easter egg hunt
Related to this story
Most Popular
Top finishing teams earn a competition slot to represent the Marine Corps in the all-service drill and ceremony event, the National High Schoo…
Fredericksburg has been named 2022 Tree City USA by the Arbor Day Foundation to honor the city's commitment to effective urban forest management.
Wildcat Battalion cadets from Mountain View High School competed in the Marine Corps JROTC Region One 2023 Youth Physical Fitness competition …
The scholarship is named in honor of Dennis Lee Hundley, who graduated summa cum laude from Virginia Tech in December 2011 at a ceremony held …
The two-day competition had students programming robots to complete simulated missions to maneuver a course and retrieve an object crucial to …