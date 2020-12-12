Stafford Chorus to hold online auction of gift baskets filled with local goods to benefit scholarship program

Stafford Regional Choral Society will hold an online auction to benefit its annual high school scholarship program. Started in 2003, the scholarship program nurtures the future of the musical arts by providing scholarships to local, college-bound musicians. Starting from a single award of $500 in 2003, the chorus now annually offers multiple awards totaling up to $3,000 in three categories: vocal, keyboard and instrumental performance.
“Due to the pandemic, our scholarship fundraising has been severely dampened because we haven’t been able to present any concerts this year,” explained SRCS Music Director Jason Michael. “Still, we felt it important to do what we can to encourage our local young musicians to continue their musical studies in college. They are so talented and have lost many opportunities to showcase their talent this year.”
To help raise funds, SRCS is holding an online auction of three gift baskets on its Facebook page, facebook.com/StaffordChoralSociety. Billed as “Home for the Holidays,” the gift baskets each have a different theme: Fun in FXBG, FXBG Foodie and Home for the Holidays …FXBG edition. Each basket contains items and donations from several locally owned businesses, including 25 30 Espresso, Fraser Wood Elements, FXBG House of Yoga, Heather Boutique, Latitudes Fair Trade, Olde Virginia Gourmet and Gifts, Paragon Gymnastics, Power Kix Martial Arts, Pye & Co., Washington Heritage Museums and many more. Notable among the participating businesses are two “kid-preneurs,” Butterfry Sewing and Jade’s Rainbow Glass, and local artisan, Marigold Song Designs, which creates custom home illustrations. The auction will run Wednesday to Friday.
“We are excited at the prospect of celebrating our local businesses while supporting music education,” said SRCS President Barbara LeRoy. “2020 has been a tough year for everyone, but Fredericksburg has done an outstanding job of supporting its businesses and restaurants. We are thrilled to give back to the community through this fundraiser.”
The SRCS Scholarship Program is accepting applications until Jan. 5. Any local high school graduating senior who will be attending college next fall is welcome to apply. Auditions will be held via Zoom on Jan. 9.
Interested students can visit the SRCS website at staffordchoral.org for more information.
