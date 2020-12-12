Stafford Chorus to hold online auction of gift baskets filled with local goods to benefit scholarship program

Stafford Regional Choral Society will hold an online auction to benefit its annual high school scholarship program. Started in 2003, the scholarship program nurtures the future of the musical arts by providing scholarships to local, college-bound musicians. Starting from a single award of $500 in 2003, the chorus now annually offers multiple awards totaling up to $3,000 in three categories: vocal, keyboard and instrumental performance.

“Due to the pandemic, our scholarship fundraising has been severely dampened because we haven’t been able to present any concerts this year,” explained SRCS Music Director Jason Michael. “Still, we felt it important to do what we can to encourage our local young musicians to continue their musical studies in college. They are so talented and have lost many opportunities to showcase their talent this year.”