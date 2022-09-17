STAFFORD: Community baby shower welcomes new, expecting parents

More than 300 new and expecting parents in Stafford County were showered with resources, coupons, gifts and delicious food at Stafford Hospital’s free Community Baby Shower. Vendors included representatives from Enfamil, Little Fish Swimming, Stafford County Public Schools, Stafford Parks and Rec, and many more. Parents also got the opportunity to chat with Mary Washington Healthcare’s lactation consultants and pelvic floor therapists in addition to providers from Mary Washington Pediatrics. Thanks to generous donations from vendors and local businesses, raffle prizes were drawn every three minutes during the event, and many new and expecting parents went home with gift baskets, gift certificates, baby toys and diapers.