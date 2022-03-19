Stafford County Fire and Rescue recognized with governor’s award

Members of Stafford County Fire and Rescue were recently recognized with the Governor’s Award for Outstanding Fire Department Response for a complex technical rescue last year.

On April 29, 2021, SCFR units were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Warrenton and Hartwood roads.

The first arriving engine found a tractor–trailer had been rear-ended by a large construction truck. Both vehicles had suffered significant damage, and the driver of the construction truck was heavily trapped.

Additional resources were brought to the scene to assist, including from Fauquier County Fire and Rescue and PHI Air Care 2. A heavy-duty wrecker from Sullivan’s Towing and Recovery was requested to assist with lifting the vehicles. Crews worked to extricate the driver of the construction truck for nearly 45 minutes.

The driver, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was flown by Air Care 2 to a trauma center and ultimately survived.

“This was an incredibly complex extrication that required a tremendous amount of coordination among our partners. I am very proud of the bravery and determination our personnel and our partners showed in ensuring the best possible outcome for this patient,” said Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello.

SCFR extends its deepest thanks to Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, PHI Air Care 2 and Sullivan’s Towing and Recovery.