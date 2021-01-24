Stafford County Girl Scouts recognized for volunteerism

Four members of Girl Scout Troop 5429 in Stafford County have recently received Presidential Volunteer Service Awards.

In 2003, the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation founded the President’s Volunteer Service Award to recognize the important role of volunteers in America’s strength and national identity. The award honors individuals whose service positively impacts communities in every corner of the nation and inspires those around them to take action, too.

The award is earned through unpaid acts of volunteer service benefitting others. The levels of awards are based on the number of volunteer hours completed.

Rebecca Ross has received the Presidential Volunteer Gold Service Award for the completion of 385 volunteer service hours; Catherine Sams has received the Presidential Volunteer Silver Service Award for the completion of 182.5 volunteer service hours; Isabella Kulstad has received the Presidential Volunteer Bronze Service Award for the completion of 144 volunteer service hours; and Audrey Sams has received the Presidential Volunteer Bronze Service Award for the completion of 106.15 volunteer service hours.

Through their volunteer service, these girls are fulfilling a primary element of the Girl Scout Promise to “help other people at all times” and are truly making the world a better place.