Stafford County hosts 2021 Disc Golf Stafford Invitational

“Disc golf is currently going through a period of unforeseen growth, and America is taking notice,” stated Stephen Miller, president of the Stafford Disc Golf Club. “We hope to bring new opportunities like this in the future.”

For those not familiar with the sport, disc golf is played much like traditional golf. Instead of a ball and clubs, players use flying discs that are similar to Frisbees. Instead of hitting a ball into a hole, a disc is thrown into a specifically designed basket. The object of the game is to complete the course in the fewest number of throws. The rules are similar to golf, and typical courses are nine or 18 holes.

Disc golf has gained recreational popularity during the coronavirus pandemic, as you can be outdoors and socially distance, yet find a great way to get out and exercise. Stafford has two disc golf courses: Curtis Park and John Lee Pratt Park.

“We were excited to see the partnership between the Gauntlet Golf Club and the Stafford Disc Golf Club bring new people to our community and see all the great things that Stafford has to offer,” stated Lisa Logan, tourism program manager for Stafford. “This is a great addition to our expanding sports tourism portfolio. Sports tourism is a primary initiative for Stafford, as we have seen tremendous growth since 2016.”