Stafford County hosts drive-thru rabies clinic for cats and dogs

Have your cat or dog vaccinated for rabies from the comfort of your vehicle at Stafford’s drive-thru Rabies Clinic on April 24. The cost is $10 per pet, and you must preregister online or visit the Stafford Treasurer’s Office. The treasurer is holding the event in conjunction with Stafford Animal Control on the Stafford Government Center campus.

“This has been a very successful event that people count on every year,” said Stafford County Treasurer Laura Rudy. “We are pleased to offer this service that keeps both pets and people safe in the community.”

Two types of shots are provided—one that is good for one year or good for three years. If you have a record of your pet’s last vaccination, your pet is eligible for three years of prevention. If you have no record of a rabies shot, or if the rabies vaccination has expired by more than one month, the pet can only receive a one-year shot. The only other type of documentation that is helpful to get processed is a receipt for your online or in-person registration, although these are not required. Non-county residents are also welcome, but they must pre-register.