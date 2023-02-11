The Stafford County Lions Club may be small in number, but it packs a punch. The Lions motto is “We Serve,” and Stafford County Lions have provided local and regional assistance, meeting needs in the community and beyond.

To support vision health, the club, in partnership with its sister Lions Clubs, conducted vision and hearing screenings for more than 7,000 children in both public and private schools in its community, as it has for many years. It funded vision examinations and glasses for countless people in need and collected more than 400 pairs of glasses and hearing aids for recycling and distribution.

Environmentally, Stafford Lions initiated plastic recycling projects and collected 500 pounds of recyclable plastic bags and shrink-wrap. This plastic has been transformed into a bench to be donated to the new veteran’s hospital under construction in the area. The club is well on its way to a second bench. Providing veterans a place to rest at the hospital also saves space in the local landfill. In addition to its numerous recycling efforts, SCLC teamed with other Lions clubs to clean the banks along the Rappahannock River.

To fight food insecurity, the club regularly assists in numerous activities with the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, distributing food at the many mobile food pantry sites each month along with sorting, assessing and packaging donated foods at the food bank.

In response to a challenge, Stafford Lions collected more than 1,200 pairs of new socks during the district Socktober effort. The club collected and delivered 150 bags of winter clothing to Medical Missionaries, Micah Ministries, disabled veteran organizations and Cindy’s Closet for the less fortunate in Appalachian Virginia, Fredericksburg, and Stafford and Caroline counties. These socks and clothing were provided in time for cold weather.

Nationally and globally, the club supported Matthew 25, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, by collecting, cleaning and shipping thousands of medicine bottles for distribution to Doctors Without Borders and Matthew 25’s disaster relief projects.

Partnering with Medical Missionaries of Manassas, the club collected medical supplies and equipment, cleaning supplies, tools, non-perishable food, clothing and shoes to be distributed to flood victims in Kentucky and Appalachian Virginia. This also assisted their international efforts in Haiti, Central America and throughout Africa.

Building on the success of its pill bottle efforts, the Stafford Lions Club shifted focus to larger, heavy plastic containers such as those containing dry cat litter. Once cleaned, the containers can be used in developing nations to carry and store fresh water as well as protecting grain and rice from vermin.

To highlight the end of a wonderful year of service, the club provided Thanksgiving and Christmas meals for local families identified by Stafford County Public Schools.

There is a saying “Remember when you wanted to change the world? You still can!” The club has many service activities planned, so join as it works to change the world. For more information, email wallace.burrus@comcast.net; or call 540/630-2904.