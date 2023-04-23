Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Benjiman Glenn of Stafford County paints the flight deck aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius while operating in the South China Sea. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
Stafford County native serves aboard USS Milius
