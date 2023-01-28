Stafford County Schools notes

Early childhood centers
Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers has begun recruitment of students for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are now being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.
Students of the Week were Matteo Serrano, Siraj Siraje, Adeline Rodriguez, Zala Walizai, Rihanna Gray, Kale Pringle, Caden Williams, Tiara Woodson, Arezo Pakitiawal, Talia Hudson, Nicholas Savoy, Francis Vogtembing, Matthew Ramos Midence, Alondra Velez Calderon, Cederick Watkins Jr. and Christopher Woodruff.