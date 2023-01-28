 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford County Schools notes

Early childhood centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers has begun recruitment of students for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are now being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Matteo Serrano, Siraj Siraje, Adeline Rodriguez, Zala Walizai, Rihanna Gray, Kale Pringle, Caden Williams, Tiara Woodson, Arezo Pakitiawal, Talia Hudson, Nicholas Savoy, Francis Vogtembing, Matthew Ramos Midence, Alondra Velez Calderon, Cederick Watkins Jr. and Christopher Woodruff.

Stafford County Fire Rescue Department, Mountain View Fire and Safety Association and Stafford County Public Schools partnered with Operation Warm to provide new winter coats to Stafford County's children in need.

The Community Foundation of the Rappahannock River Region has begun accepting applications for a $50,000 grant through The Women and Girls Fund, a component fund of The Community Foundation and a local movement to involve women in philanthropy. 

