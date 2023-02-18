Early childhood centers
Early Childhood Centers’ Service Employees of The Year are Crystal Alton at Rising Star and A-Shia Dodge at North Star. Both are outstanding and dedicated individuals who have been a great asset to the early childhood programs and are deserving of this prestigious recognition as Service Employees of The Year.
Students of the Week were Raelynn Williams, Jennifer Ramirez Ramirez, Hozair Ahmadi, Jayceon Mensah, Nyree Grissett, Sokchan Yam, Yasna Sadat, Kyeir Jones, Mohammad Dadgar, Audrianna Pereira–Henault, Eden Adkins, Mason Rubio, Sawyer Ware, Alpha Koroma, Daleyza Ramirez Grijalva, Dayveon Shade, Abigil Cava–Robledo, Kaylani Rabb and Ryker Brosnan.