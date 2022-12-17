Stafford County Schools notes

W!SE FINANCIAL LITERACY TEST AWARDS

Brooke Point, Colonial Forge and Mountain View High Schools have earned recognition as Working in Support of Education Financial Literacy Blue Star Schools for the 2021–22 school year for outstanding student performance on the W!se Financial Literacy Certification Test.

Eight Stafford Schools teachers are recognized as W!SE Financial Literacy Gold Star Teachers: Kitty Firestone, Trenna Mason, (Brooke Point HS) Amy Bailey, Adam Spinelli, Tiffani Vasquez, (Colonial Forge HS) Hank Biggs, Kelly Pollock, and Jessica Smigielski (Mountain View HS) received the Gold Star Award this year. To be considered for the Gold Star award, a teacher must achieve a 93% pass rate in at least one of their classes on either the fall or spring test.

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Early Childhood Centers’ Teachers of The Year are Amanda Black at Rising Star and Stacey Hughes at North Star. Assistant Principal of The Year is Amanda Dorazio at Rising Star.

Students of the Week were Christian Williams, Zaria Relford, Julian Oliveros, Noor Alhumaidi, Ezekiel Ntiamoah, Juliana Lopez, Evan Smith, Queene Witcher–Johnson, Kahlia Vanterpool, Elzira Azoyine, Ja’mere Ricks, Catalina Thompson, Kamdyn Quarles, Amara Derring, Keddiema Kamara, Victoria Virula Virula, Yuriana Sanchez Zarco and Kael Marrero–Gonzalez.

Students recognized for kindness, the word of the month for December, were Blakelyn Webb, Z’yon Jones, Mariah Gause, Amara Derring, Roman Creekmore, Reilynn Keil–Johnson, Keddiema Kamara, Gracie Bailey, Kamyra Threatt, Zeria Leung, Lojain Bourakba and Matthew Hernandez Ramos.

Involved parents for the month of December were Stephanie Hall, Betsey Larson, Britanna Morelock, Valerie Irizarry, Christine Morris, Allyson Romero, Shanette McDonald and Nicole Balk.