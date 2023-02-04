Early childhood centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers has begun recruitment of students for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are now being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Ryker Wilsted, Athena Shakari, Mohammad Subhaan, Kacey Mukungatu, Kaliyah Coleman, Eqra Sahil, Faith Klutz, Sophia Maldonado,

Mason Jackson, Angel Ramirez Trujillo, Paislee Splain, Jacob Lara Garcia, Leah Saucedo–Noguez, Manochehr Sabet, Daleyza Ramirez Grijalva, Naimah Wyatt and Andrea Zacarias Avelar.

Students recognized for courage, the Word of The Month for January, were Daleyza Ramirez Grijalva, Alayna Van Doren, Obed Barahona Torrez and Milton Galvez Briones.

Involved parents for the month of January were Ana Menendez, Valerie Nary, Valerie Irizarry, Brittana Morelock, Neeky Patel, Nicole Balk and Clarissa Johnson.