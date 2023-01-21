 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford County Schools notes

Early childhood centers

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Centers has begun recruitment of students for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2023–24 school year. Submissions of online and paper applications are now being accepted. For more information call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Jordy Taylor, Julian Santos, Jayden Salvador Garcia, Norman Santos Molina, Blakelyn Webb, Estrella Salazar, Yousuf Mohamed, Victor Vasquez, Quentin Witcher–Johnson, Abigail Ventura, Riley Olatunji, Sophia Rivera Smith, Aiden Traore, Jada Johnson, Lailumah Safari, Nathaniel McKoy, Sanah Wahedi and Julia Saravia Herrera.

