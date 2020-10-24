 Skip to main content
Stafford County Schools
EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center is continuing to accept applications for Head Start, Early Head Start, and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2020–21 school year. For more information call 540/368-2559.

Students of the Week were Elizabeth Jimenez Bobea, A’liyah Bundu, Lesly Benitez, Alonzo Spikes IV, Annastiza Schwall, Maria Del Cid Nolasco, Dylia Chattoo, Amalia Dawson, Kennedy Skinner, Sophia Kiker, Kamari Berry–Freeman, Eslynn Jones, Victoria Candelario Arias, Landyn Harris and Nixon Figgins.

