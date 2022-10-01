 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stafford county schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS

Stafford County Early Childhood Education Center continues to accept online and paper applications for Head Start and the Virginia Preschool Initiative Program for the 2022-2023 school year. For more information, call 540/368-2559.

Students of The Week were Isabella Bannerman, Xander Claros, Taleen Almozany, Jenna Alshammari, Domenica Cisneros Cruz, Princess Amen, Sophia Arriaza, Joao Avalos Rubio, Ana Cox, Freddie Atingatang, Lian Alvarado, Mahram Ashory, Keily Barahona Silvestre, Luca Guevara–Nunez, Santiago Arevalo Alvarado, Marquies Lee and Muluson Kamara.

Students recognized for the Word of The Month, fairness, were Elyce Jackson and Lesly Alvarez Ramos.

Involved parents for September were Maria Santos Osorio, Betsey Larson, Kirsten Lewis, Tiffany Twine, Jaira Olatunji, Jasmine Duenes, Cornesha Howard, Darlene Moneymaker, Jessica Rodriguez, Veronica Rodriguez, Jacquelyn Murdock, Donald James, Jenna Lewis, Esther Fialor, Jennifer Zoromski, Lea Gaddies, Sasha Garland, Leslie Archuleta, Ashley Williams, Josie Douglas and Marie Benavides.

