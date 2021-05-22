Stafford County Schools

EARLY CHILDHOOD CENTERS
Stafford Schools Head Start/Virginia Preschool Initiative and Early Head Start programs continue to accept applications for the 2021–2022 school year. Complete an online application at staffordschools.net/HS if you are applying for the first time. If you have applied in the past, call 540/368-2559 to request a paper copy application, and one will be sent to you.
Students of The Week were Harper Donohue, Chloe Lewis, Ahmaije Jackson, Emmanuel Hill Jr., Dylia Chattoo, Kennedy Skinner, Leo Winn, Sa’Niyah–Isabella Todd, Ethan Mondragon, Victoria Candelario Arias, Landyn Harris and Nixon Figgins.
